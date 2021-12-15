Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses Wednesday’s practice for Week 15

The Denver Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 with both teams looking to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. The Broncos saw running back Melvin Gordon sit out Wednesday’s practice as he reportedly suffered a sprain thumb in the win over the Lions. The running back previously dealt with a hip injury.

Broncos who won’t practice today, per Fangio.



Dre’Mont Jones

Bobby Massie

Kareem Jackson

Melvin Gordon

Caden Sterns

Stephen Weatherly — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Gordon’s hip injury that kept him out for a game, so this new issue is something ot monitor. It’s only Wednesday, so there’s no cause for alarm yet for fantasy managers. Javonte Williams has emerged as a strong running back himself, so managers have been able to play both running backs in lineups this season. The Broncos will continue to rotate the running backs, but Williams’ ceiling is capped by Gordon’s presence. Both rushers can be considered starting running backs if they are healthy ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the Bengals.