Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses Wednesday’s practice for Week 15

We break down the news that Gordon did not take the practice field Wednesday.

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball on his way to a rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
The Denver Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 with both teams looking to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. The Broncos saw running back Melvin Gordon sit out Wednesday’s practice as he reportedly suffered a sprain thumb in the win over the Lions. The running back previously dealt with a hip injury.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon’s hip injury that kept him out for a game, so this new issue is something ot monitor. It’s only Wednesday, so there’s no cause for alarm yet for fantasy managers. Javonte Williams has emerged as a strong running back himself, so managers have been able to play both running backs in lineups this season. The Broncos will continue to rotate the running backs, but Williams’ ceiling is capped by Gordon’s presence. Both rushers can be considered starting running backs if they are healthy ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the Bengals.

