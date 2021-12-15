George Kittle not practicing on Wednesday for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle will not practice due to knee soreness on Wednesday, per Eric Branch. Despite not practicing, we should still expect to see Kittle play on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

Kittle has played a significant role in the Niners’ offense over the last couple of weeks and one of the reasons why they are still in the playoff hunt in the NFC. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pro Bowl tight end posted 13 receptions (15 targets) for 151 yards and a touchdown.

It was the second-straight week that Kittle received double-digit targets. The veteran tight end has also scored a touchdown in five out of his last six games. Kittle will once again be targeted often in this week’s game against the Falcons. The Falcons’ defense is giving up eight fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.