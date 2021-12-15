Elijah Mitchell not practicing on Wednesday with concussion for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell won’t practice on Wednesday, per Eric Branch. Mitchell didn’t practice last week and was out with a concussion. This week isn’t starting any better. He will most-likely need to get some work in on Thursday to have a chance to be cleared for their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mitchell has been the lead running back for Kyle Shanahan’s team for most of the season and when he returns, would slot right back into that role. Last week with Mitchell out, Jeff Wilson led the way, rushing 13 times for 58 yards, while JaMycal Hasty served as the receiving back. We would likely see a similar break down if Mitchell misses again this week.

Fantasy football implications

If Mitchell can get cleared this week, he makes for a fine start against the weak Falcons defense. If he can’t go, Wilson becomes a decent fantasy start, but not quite as a good as Mitchell.