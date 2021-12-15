Giants RB Saquon Barkley sits out Wednesday’s practice in Week 15

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley missed Wednesday’s practice in what looks to be a scheduled rest day for the running back. The Giants held a walkthrough, so Barkley’s non-participation status was just an estimate.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 12/15



DNP:

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle)

OL Ben Bredeson (Ankle)

K Graham Gano (Illness)

DB Adoree’ Jackson (Quad)

DL Austin Johnson (Foot)



Limited:

QB Daniel Jones (Neck)

OL Andrew Thomas (Ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (Triceps) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Barkley has dealt with a lot of injuries in his young career, but the running back does appear to be healthy heading into the Week 15 contest against the Cowboys. It was the previous meeting against Dallas where Barkley suffered his first injury of the season and had nagging issues throughout the year. It was also the game which sent New York’s overall injury situation into a downward spiral. The Giants will certainly want to exact some revenge on their NFC East rivals for unintentionally torpedoing their season through that game. Barkley will likely return to the practice field over the next two days and is a big part of any upset plans the Giants have.