Giants RB Saquon Barkley sits out Wednesday’s practice in Week 15

We break down the news that Barkley misses Wednesday’s practice.

By DKNation Staff
New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley missed Wednesday’s practice in what looks to be a scheduled rest day for the running back. The Giants held a walkthrough, so Barkley’s non-participation status was just an estimate.

Fantasy football implications

Barkley has dealt with a lot of injuries in his young career, but the running back does appear to be healthy heading into the Week 15 contest against the Cowboys. It was the previous meeting against Dallas where Barkley suffered his first injury of the season and had nagging issues throughout the year. It was also the game which sent New York’s overall injury situation into a downward spiral. The Giants will certainly want to exact some revenge on their NFC East rivals for unintentionally torpedoing their season through that game. Barkley will likely return to the practice field over the next two days and is a big part of any upset plans the Giants have.

