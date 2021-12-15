James Robinson limited at Wednesday’s practice in Week 15

The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to find a win late in the 2021 NFL season when they face the struggling Houston Texans in a Week 15 division showdown. The Texans crushed the Jaguars in the opening week of the season, so Jacksonville will hope to get some revenge here. Running back James Robinson, a big part of the team’s offense, was limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/ZbhJwSFUE6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Robinson has been a volume player this season but Urban Meyer’s coaching tactics have seen him relegated to the sidelines for large portions of games. If you’re a manager in the fantasy playoffs who has Robinson, it’s hard to trust the player getting consistent touches. The injury has been a lingering issue but it seems like the running back is able to play through it. The biggest issue for Robinson’s production recently is Meyer, who appears to be fed up with the NFL. It might be best to look outside of this offense in fantasy football going forward.