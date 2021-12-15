Aaron Jones limited at Wednesday’s walkthrough practice in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers look to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, as both teams are in the thick of the playoff race. The Packers are dealing with some injury issues, including running back Aaron Jones working through a knee injury. He was limited at Wednesday’s walkthrough session.

Packers injury report estimation after today’s walk-thru: pic.twitter.com/XVz6yX3aIH — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 15, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Since this is just a practice estimation, it’s hard to tell whether Jones could’ve worked all the way up to a full session or not. The running back has split carries with A.J. Dillon as the two form a potent pair in Green Bay’s backfield. Jones is still working through the MCL sprain which cost him a game, so this is probably a lingering effect of that injury. The running back did play in Week 14 and scored twice against the Bears, so he’ll likely work his way up to a full practice and be cleared for the contest against Baltimore.