Browns COVID-19 cases move line so Raiders now favored

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 and some key players are in doubt for the team’s Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The teams play this Saturday and there is limited time for the vaccinated players to get two negatives tests in order to play.

The numerous COVID-19 cases, including QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, have moved the point spread considerably at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns opened a week ago as 6.5-point favorites and the line moved to 5.5 this past Sunday. On Wednesday, the line swung to Raiders -1.

If you are looking to roll the dice on Mayfield and others returning in time for Saturday’s game, there’s value to be had. If you think the Browns will not get players back, one has to wonder if the line moves at all with people starting to see some value in a Case Keenum-led squad. The Raiders are struggling, having lost five of their last six. Just because the Browns will be shorthanded does not mean they’re a clear lock to lose. This is going to be an interesting one to watch heading into the weekend.