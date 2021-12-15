Miles Sanders logs limited practice Wednesday in Week 15

The Philadelphia Eagles held a walkthrough session Wednesday ahead of a crucial Week 15 NFC East clash against the Washington Football Team. Eagles RB Miles Sanders was estimated to be a limited participant in practice.

Fantasy football implications

It’s odd to see a team hold a walkthrough practice immediately after its bye week but that’s what happened in Philadelphia. This is a big game for both teams, so the Eagles really want to have Sanders out there. It’s been a down season for the running back, but he remains the most versatile option on the team. Kenneth Gainwell, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott stand to benefit the most if Sanders ultimately does not suit up for the contest but it seems the top running back is likely to play. There will be more clarity on Sanders’ status with practice reports from Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against Washington.