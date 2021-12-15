Tee Higgins logs limited practice Wednesday in Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals will hope to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 14 when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Both teams are in the thick of the AFC playoff race and will need a win here to keep their hopes alive. Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who has been on fire lately, logged a limited practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

As mentioned above, Higgins has been putting up massive numbers the last three weeks. He has 366 yards and two touchdowns and is quickly becoming a great No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati’s offense. Not many teams can sustain two receivers in fantasy football, but the Bengals have a chance with Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Burrow continues to deal with a pinky injury but that hasn’t prevented him from getting the ball to Higgins. Look for another big week from the wide receiver, assuming he can work his way up to a full practice session by the end of the week.