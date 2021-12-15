Florida QB Emory Jones plans to enter transfer portal, per report

The Florida Gators will see quarterback Emory Jones enter the transfer portal in the coming days, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. Jones has two years of eligibility remaining and started 11 games for the Gators this season.

Jones split time with Anthony Richardson during parts of the season, which was a disastrous one under Dan Mullen. The Gators decided to go in a different direction in the offseason, firing Mullen and bringing in Billy Napier from Louisiana. Napier’s arrival likely spurred this decision from Jones, along with Richardson’s rising stock over the course of the season.

While he was a recruit, Jones got offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida and Florida State. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are already set at quarterback but Auburn just saw Bo Nix enter the transfer portal and the Seminoles might be in the market for a new quarterback. Jones will have some options when it comes to a new school whenever he decides to officially enter the portal.