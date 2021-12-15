Javonte Williams logs limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 15 game vs. Bengals

The Denver Broncos look to stay in the AFC playoff race when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. A win for Denver would help the Broncos’ case greatly, due to the loaded playoff field with the Bengals being one of the other teams in contention. Broncos RB Javonte Williams, who is one of the team’s most promising players, is dealing with a knee injury. He logged a limited practice Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Williams and Melvin Gordon are both dealing with injuries, so fantasy managers will likely be monitoring this situation throughout the week. Both players seem to be trending in the right direction, though, with limited sessions Wednesday. There’s a good chance both players work up to full practices by the end of the week, especially since both played in the team’s Week 14 game. Williams has worked his way into making this a split backfield and is a strong flex play in fantasy formats.