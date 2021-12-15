Alperen Sengun, Terrence Ross among waiver wire adds from Wednesday, Dec. 15

This has been hands down the craziest season of fantasy basketball ever to this point in the season. The amount of players being placed in COVID-19 protocols this week has been insane and it’s opened up a ton of value on the waiver wire and in DFS on DraftKings. We’re going to take a look at some potential pickups based on all the action on Wednesday, December 15th.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Dec. 15

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets (12.8 percent rostered on ESPN)

Sengun had a monster night agains the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that was over before it started. The thing was the Cavs were missing Evan Mobley, who is a fantastic defender. You know who isn’t a fantastic defender? Lauri Markkanen and Dean Wade. Sengun scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, plus a block in 28 minutes off the bench. It’s going to be tough for the Rockets to ignore Sengun even when some key players return. This could be more on the short-term side, but if you want a good streamer with upside to provide long-term and keeper/dynasty value, grab Sengun.

Terrence Ross, SG/SF, Orlando Magic (4.7 percent rostered)

The Magic just keep going through a rebuild and Ross somehow survives the roster turnover, every time. With Gary Harris out on Wednesday and rookie Jalen Suggs still sidelined, the Magic don’t have a ton of depth at guard. At least none with experience like Ross. He had 18 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in 32 minute off the bench in the loss to the Hawks. Ross has scored in double-figures in four straight and is another OK short-term add.

Dewayne Dedmon, C, Miami Heat (4.3 percent rostered)

Bam Adebayo is out but some of his game is sort of rubbing off on Dedmon. He had the best stat line of his season with 10 points, 14 boards and 5 assists in the win over the Sixers on Wednesday night. Dedmon has been a serviceable rebounder and has been finding more assists with 9 over the past 3 games. The Heat have two more games this week against the Magic and Pistons, both pretty decent matchups. If Dedmon keeps contributing assists, he has a shot to be a strong add until Adebayo is back in the lineup. Even after Bam is back, Dedmon seems like an OK handcuff if a minutes limit exists.