Full list of Week 15 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Playoff season is fast approaching. The NFL is in Week 15 this weekend and playoff clinching scenarios abound. The Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, and Titans can all clinch their division titles with some help this weekend. Additionally, the Cardinals, Rams, and Patriots can all clinch playoff berths.
In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 15 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 9-5 overall. I was 3-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium, 2-4 on low, and 0-1 on no.
High confidence
Cardinals over Lions
Bills over Panthers
Cowboys over Giants
Bucs over Saints***
Medium confidence
Patriots over Colts***
Dolphins over Jets
49ers over Falcons
Packers over Ravens
Low confidence
Chiefs over Chargers
Browns over Raiders
Steelers over Titans***
Broncos over Bengals
Seahawks over Rams***
Vikings over Bears
No confidence
Eagles over Washington
Texans over Jaguars***
