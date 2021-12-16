 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of Week 15 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 16 games with levels of confidence.

By David Fucillo
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Playoff season is fast approaching. The NFL is in Week 15 this weekend and playoff clinching scenarios abound. The Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, and Titans can all clinch their division titles with some help this weekend. Additionally, the Cardinals, Rams, and Patriots can all clinch playoff berths.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 15 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 9-5 overall. I was 3-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium, 2-4 on low, and 0-1 on no.

High confidence

Cardinals over Lions
Bills over Panthers
Cowboys over Giants
Bucs over Saints***

Medium confidence

Patriots over Colts***
Dolphins over Jets
49ers over Falcons
Packers over Ravens

Low confidence

Chiefs over Chargers
Browns over Raiders
Steelers over Titans***
Broncos over Bengals
Seahawks over Rams***
Vikings over Bears

No confidence

Eagles over Washington
Texans over Jaguars***

