Full list of Week 15 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Playoff season is fast approaching. The NFL is in Week 15 this weekend and playoff clinching scenarios abound. The Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, and Titans can all clinch their division titles with some help this weekend. Additionally, the Cardinals, Rams, and Patriots can all clinch playoff berths.

In the meantime, we’re back with straight-up picks for Week 15 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I went 9-5 overall. I was 3-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium, 2-4 on low, and 0-1 on no.

High confidence

Cardinals over Lions

Bills over Panthers

Cowboys over Giants

Bucs over Saints***

Medium confidence

Patriots over Colts***

Dolphins over Jets

49ers over Falcons

Packers over Ravens

Low confidence

Chiefs over Chargers

Browns over Raiders

Steelers over Titans***

Broncos over Bengals

Seahawks over Rams***

Vikings over Bears

No confidence

Eagles over Washington

Texans over Jaguars***

