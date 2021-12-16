Marquise Brown not practicing on Thursday for Week 15

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was among 11 players who did not practice on Thursday afternoon, per Jeff Zrebiec. Brown did not have any injury designation next to his name so it seems like he should be in line to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

If Lamar Jackson does not play, then that means Tyler Huntley will be back under center in a pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers. Huntley would like to have Marquise Brown on the field with him as he can help open up things in the passing game. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Hollywood Brown was held to five receptions (eight targets) for 41 yards.

The former Oklahoma Sooners standout has not scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, Brown had five receptions (14 targets) for 80 yards. He will look to breakout on Sunday afternoon against an improving Packers’ secondary.