Is there any way Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins can play in Week 15 vs. Rams?

The Seahawks placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, making their statuses for Week 15 up in the air.

Seattle is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. If Lockett and Collins cannot play this week, then we could see Rashaad Penny as the team’s starting running back. And at wide receiver, Dee Eskridge or Freddie Swain could be Seattle’s No. 2 wide receiver.

Is it possible for Tyler Lockett to play in Week 15 vs. Rams?

Since Tyler Lockett is vaccinated, the only way to be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. He still has a shot to play in Sunday’s contest against the Rams, however, as long as he has two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test and remains asymptomatic.

Is it possible for Alex Collins to play in Week 15 vs. Rams?

ESPN is reporting Collins is vaccinated, although the Seahawks running back has not formally confirmed it. But given the timing of his placement on the COVID list and the fact that he wasn’t immediately ruled out, he’s likely vaccinated. If he is vaccinated, he does have a chance to play on Thursday. In order to play, he’ll require two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test and must be asymptomatic.

If by chance he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and is confirmed to have tested positive, Collins would be required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. If he was just a close contact, he would be required to quarantine for a five-day period. Both of these options seem unlikely, as either a positive test or close-contact status would rule him out for Week 15 this late in the week.