Update: Williams has returned to the game. Good news.

Update: Williams has returned to the bench with the other wide receivers, but does appear to be favoring his shoulder a bit, per Jeff Miller. We’ll see if he can return when the Chargers get the ball back.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams injured his shoulder on the first drive of the game and had to go to the medical tent. He then went on to the locker room for further evaluation.