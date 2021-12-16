Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to one of their best games this season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will now gear up to play another AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

After throwing an interception in two-straight games, Mahomes bounced back with a clean game against the Raiders on Sunday. The superstar quarterback completed a season-high 20-of-24 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also posted 20.32 fantasy points in the blowout win.

Mahomes will try to replicate his performance in Week 14 for Thursday night against the Chargers. In their first meeting back in Week 3, the 26-year-old completed 27-of-44 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite those two ints, Mahomes still produced 22.9 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this point in the season, you are not benching Mahomes, despite the Chargers’ defense allowing 16.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.