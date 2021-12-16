Donald Parham, Jared Cook start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Tight ends Donald Parham and Jared Cook are not the top receiving options in the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense, but they will have some opportunities in the passing game on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Donald Parham, Jared Cook

Cook is dealing with a quad injury, but had a relatively quiet game last week against the New York Giants. The veteran tight end recorded two receptions (five targets) for eight yards and a touchdown.

It was the second time in the last three games that Cook scored a touchdown. This season, he has 38 receptions (64 targets) for 408 yards and four touchdowns. Parham did not do much in last week’s game either, producing two receptions (two targets) for 13 yards. The 24-year-old backup tight end’s fantasy football production is depended on if he scores a touchdown or not.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re looking for a streaming tight end in fantasy football this week, then Cook is a viable option to go with. As for Parham, I would sit him for Thursday night’s contest.