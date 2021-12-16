2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

With Week 15 of the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, it is good time to start looking at your fantasy football lineup. In Week 14, we saw starting quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow all have great performances. We also saw some under-the-radar guys make some plays and put themselves in the convo to be either starting or picked up off waivers.

Below we’ll be taking a look at a couple of quarterbacks that you should in Week 15 and others that you might want to stay from.

Quarterback Starts

Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Football Team

Hurts will be looking to bounce back after a rough Week 12 performance against the Giants and missing the next game with an ankle injury. The dual-threat quarterback has a favorable matchup against the Washington Football Team, who are giving up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (21.5).

The Eagles have yet to win a game this season against teams from the NFC East (0-2). Hurts should be able to be productive against a Washington defense that is missing Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. The second-year QB is averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game in his last five starts.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Falcons

Over the last few weeks, Garoppolo has played some exceptional football for the Niners and kept them in the playoff race. The veteran quarterback has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five out of his last six games. He’s also producing 16.3 fantasy points per game in those six games.

The Niners will be playing the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday. The Falcons’ defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points to QBs this season (20.6) and allowing them to complete 68.6% of their passes. When hearing those stats, along with the way that Jimmy G is playing, it’s a perfect storm to give him a start.

Quarterback Sits

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Buccaneers

Hill has been a fantasy football enigma over the last two weeks, including last week where he scored 26.3 fantasy points against the New York Jets. The dual-threat, Swiss army knife quarterback also completed 75% of his passes for 175 yards and had 73 rushing yards plus two touchdowns.

We should not expect Hill to have this same type of success against the Buccaneers, who have one of the best run defenses in the NFL (91.2 rushing yards per game). Tampa Bay will make sure that Hill will not beat him on the ground, leaving him to throw the ball, which is a dubious task.

Joe Burrow, Broncos vs. Bengals

This might catch some people by surprised but Burrow will be on the sit list as he’s going up against a tough Denver Broncos’ defense. This season, Denver is only allowing QBs to complete 58.4% of their passes, which is the best in the NFL. They are also top-10 in passing yards allowed with 218.6 yards per game.

Burrow does have a good core of wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, who all pose matchup problems. Denver’s defense has recorded eight turnovers in their last five games. The Bengals’ best option for success may be to run the ball with Joe Mixon.