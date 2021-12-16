2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

Most leagues appear to be at least cracking the playoffs this week so now is put up or shut up time and the regular season doesn’t matter. With the wave of Covid news this week, it is more important than ever to be on top of matchups and who is active and inactive. With that in mind, here are two wide receivers to start and two wide receivers to fade as we approach Week 15 fantasy football lineups.

Wide receiver starts

Mooney has been on a two-game skid after posting back-to-back 100+ yard games in Weeks 11 and 12. The Vikings enter as a likely slump buster as they are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. While I usually don’t put much stock in the Bears offense other than David Montgomery, I think Mooney deserves a start especially with all the players on the Covid list.

Whether or not Claypool can be blamed for gloating with time running out in the Steelers' attempt at a comeback in Week 14, it is a new week in the Steel City. Rather than seeing his young receiver punished, I think Claypool gets targeted early and often in this one to get his mind focused on the game. The Titans are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Wide receiver sits

I am all for starting your studs in the playoffs and riding with those that got you there. But McLaurin was knocked out of the last game with concussion symptoms so you definitely have to monitor his practice progress throughout the week. Assuming he is good to go, he draws the Eagles who are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Moreover, they are also coming off their bye week and are theoretically well-rested. I would certainly downgrade McLaurin, even to the point of sitting him if he struggles to log a full practice this week.

Speaking of coming out of a bye, Pittman and the Colts had the benefit of the late bye week in Week 14 so that they can try to make their playoff push. That being said, no need to look Pittman’s way for your own personal playoff run. Pittman had finished better than a top-29 wide receiver just once in the four games leading up to the bye week. Sure, he is rested but the Patriots' defense is fierce. They are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. That matchup is too steep with his recent performance for me to risk it in the playoffs.