2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 15 and the Covid list seems to be growing by the hour. The start section of this article should just say “whoever is out there”. Jokes aside, we are in Week 15 of the fantasy football season and you are likely in the playoffs in your league. It is more important now than all season to set an optimal lineup and take advantage of matchups. With that in mind, here are two tight ends you should start and two tight ends you should fade for Week 15.

Tight End Starts

When it comes to the Covid-19 list, the Dolphins running back room is disappearing faster than when I find BOGO doughnuts. This leaves their offense depleted and needing a spark. Luckily, the take on the Jets this week who are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You could do much worse than Gesicki this week so even though he has dropped goose eggs and times, I have faith in him this week.

The Eagles are the best defense in the league at giving up fantasy points to opposing tight ends. They play the Football Team this weekend and Seals-Jones is in line for a solid outing. With starting tight end Logan Thomas sidelined with an injury and starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin dealing with concussion symptoms, Seals-Jones may need to step into a larger role this week.

Tight End Sits

Fant has been a large disappointment this fantasy season after being drafted as a top-10 tight end. He draws a good matchup against the Bengals who rank 12th in fantasy points per game given up to tight ends. Over his last six games, Fant has seen a TE1 performance just once and it was back in Week 10. It’s hard to put much faith in him this week with what he has, or hasn’t really, done over the last few weeks.

Okay, I know this name is way out of the blue, but if you are in dire straight you have likely been looking at recent performance for tight ends. Jordan is a rookie out of Miami that has played in six games so far this season and has finished as a TE1 in three of them. Jordan may be considered a hail mary dart throw with the Covid list numbers, but I wouldn’t trust him with the playoffs on the line.