2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

After several weeks of mulling strategy, the 2021-22 fantasy football playoffs are upon us. It’s officially do-or-die time for managers in their respective leagues. With the opening round typically the most frightening, unless of course you’ve been rewarded a bye week, starting the right defense and special teams have become paramount. Here are two options that may move your team forward, as well as two that could easily help send you packing.

D/ST Starts

The Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium for their second matchup with the Giants this season. After posting double-digit fantasy points in their 44-20 victory in Week 5, Week 15 shouldn’t be much different. Of course, the Giants could likely be without Daniel Jones this time. Micah Parsons and Co. are hungry for another robust performance.

Jonathan Taylor clearly hasn’t met his kryptonite this season, but he runs into a Patriots defense that has stunted many talented ball carriers over the last couple of months. The Pats will dare Carson Wentz to throw the football against a pass coverage unit that has allowed only 113.7 yards through the air in their previous three appearances.

D/ST Sits

The Texans defense has been virtually nonexistent throughout the year. They currently give up 27.4 points per game to their opponents; the result of an even more nonexistent offensive attack. This isn’t a matchup to bother with in Week 15, even against the lowly Jaguars.

Though Mike Vrabel’s Titans won the hearts of many fantasy managers in Week 14, the fact remains that they have been a middle-of-the-pack team on the defensive side of the ball. Bear in mind, they squared off against the league’s worst offense last Sunday. The Steelers have scored 20 points over the last two weeks, so the Titans will have a greater task at hand.