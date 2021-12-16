Who to start and sit in Week 15 fantasy football for Chiefs-Chargers on TNF

Week 15 of the NFL season gets started with a bang as the Kansas City Chiefs head to the west coast to do battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is a must-start every week. The second-year quarterback has thrown 30 touchdowns this season to just 11 picks. In just his last four games, he’s tossed 11 touchdowns so he’s getting hot. The Chiefs are a team that is powered by its defense this season, oddly enough. Still, Herbert should be able to put up a ton of points for your fantasy roster this week.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' second-year RB has been inconsistent during his time in the pros, but he might be turning a corner and it comes at a perfect time. Though he has just three total touchdowns on the season, two of them came in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers defense also notoriously struggles against running backs, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position each week. They average giving up 26.94 points per game to the opposition’s ball carriers, so Edwards-Helarie could very well pop off Thursday night.

Sit

Jared Cook, TE, LA Chargers

Cook has been serviceable for fantasy managers this season, but he’s never been the type of player that’s going to break a game open for you. He has just one game this season with over 50 yards receiving and hasn’t had more than three catches in a game since Week 9.

The Chiefs defense ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points given up to tight ends, but they’ve been much better in recent weeks. Don’t expect a ton from Cook on Thursday.

Kansas City D/ST

The Chiefs' defense has been great this season and has overshadowed the offense most weeks. Still, Justin Herbert has taken the league by storm in his second year. It’s likely the Chiefs will get back to their dominant ways in Week 16, but right now it’s hard to imagine anybody shutting Herbert and the Chargers' offense down.