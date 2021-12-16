Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not do much on the ground in Sunday’s blowout win over Raiders, but still found his way into the end zone. The young RB will now go up against the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense on a short week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The second-year running back only had 37 yards on 10 carries, but scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 48-9 rout over the Raiders. It was the third consecutive game that Edwards-Helaire had 10 or more carries.

The former LSU standout also scored 16.2 fantasy points, which was only his fourth game this season with double-digit fantasy points. The last time Edwards-Helaire had 10 or more fantasy points was in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys (13.6).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chargers’ defense has not been good at stopping the run this season, allowing 140.7 rushing yards per game. Edwards-Helaire may not be an RB1, but is a quality RB2 play and a must-start for Week 15.