Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams did not do much on the ground, but was once again a factor in the passing game on Sunday. Williams will look to score his third TD in his last four games on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

After having 80 total yards of offense in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, Williams only had three receptions (three targets) for 31 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. His ability to be a factor in the passing game makes him a FLEX option in fantasy football. Williams had 9.90 fantasy points in the Chiefs’ 48-9 rout over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his last five games, the 26-year-old running back recorded 9.72 fantasy points. Despite only playing in 35% of offensive snaps in Week 14, Williams still should be able to provide some value against the Chargers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is a lower-tier FLEX play heading into the fantasy football playoffs this week.