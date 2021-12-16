Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman went another week without scoring a touchdown on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hardman will try to create a big play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

The young wideout only had two receptions (two targets) for 59 yards against the Raiders in Week 14. Hardman has not scored a touchdown since Week 3 against the Chargers. In that game, the former University of Georgia received posted three receptions (four targets) for 33 yards.

Hardman also scored 9.50 fantasy points, which was highest scoring performance this season. The 23-year-old receiver has amazing speed, but is not a top-three or even four option inside the Chiefs’ offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chargers’ defense has only allowed six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, along with 16.6 fantasy points per game. Hardman should sit this week for the fantasy football playoffs.