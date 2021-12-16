Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went a fourth consecutive week without scoring a touchdown on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce will look to snap that streak on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in football, but has struggled over the last two games. On Sunday against the Raiders, the 32-year-old only had three receptions (four targets) for 27 yards. It was the second-straight week that Kelce was held to only three receptions in a game.

However, in his last five games, the All-Pro tight end is averaging 4.8 receptions (7.6 targets) and 63 yards per game with a touchdown. But when it comes to fantasy football, Kelce is still producing 8.78 fantasy points in his last five contests.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You start Kelce every week. He is due to score a touchdown very soon and it could happen this week against the Chargers.