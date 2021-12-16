 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Travis Kelce ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went a fourth consecutive week without scoring a touchdown on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce will look to snap that streak on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in football, but has struggled over the last two games. On Sunday against the Raiders, the 32-year-old only had three receptions (four targets) for 27 yards. It was the second-straight week that Kelce was held to only three receptions in a game.

However, in his last five games, the All-Pro tight end is averaging 4.8 receptions (7.6 targets) and 63 yards per game with a touchdown. But when it comes to fantasy football, Kelce is still producing 8.78 fantasy points in his last five contests.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You start Kelce every week. He is due to score a touchdown very soon and it could happen this week against the Chargers.

