Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers grabbed their second win in a row with a 37-21 win at home over the New York Giants. LA improves to 8-5 win the win, just behind the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs who sit in first place in the AFC West. Fortunately for LA, their next game gives them a direct shot at catching up as the Chiefs are their Week 15 opponent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert completed 23 of his 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball four times for another 19 yards in the win. It was a strong showing for Herbert who led the team to a comfortable win even without Keenan Allen (illness). Herbert has now completed over 73 percent of passes and thrown for three touchdowns in three of his last four games as he continues to be one of the very top QBs in the league. Fantasy managers are raking in the fantasy points as he’s been scoring over 20 fantasy points consistently for the last four weeks straight.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a huge Week 15 contest against the Chiefs, Herbert will be expected to be on top of his game as they take on the division leaders. Herbert threw for four touchdowns last time they met in Week 3 as the Chargers secured a 30-24 victory, and they’ll hope to do the same this week as well. Herbert will be a must start in all leagues in this week’s game.