Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and returned to practice today. Allen will likely be back in the starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen did not play last week against the New York Giants as he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Without the vet wideout, the Chargers went with Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton, who both played well in the blowout win.

Williams had six receptions (six targets) for 61 yards, while Guyton added three receptions (three targets) for 87 yards and a touchdown. Before Allen went on COVID-19 list, he had five receptions (eight targets) for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 29-year-old wide receiver had 50 yards and a touchdown earlier this season against the Chiefs. Allen will be targeted a ton by Justin Herbert in Thursday’s night pivotal AFC West matchup.