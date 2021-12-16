Mike Williams start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers won their second straight with a comfortable 37-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 14. They improve to 8-5 on the season as they look to close the gap on the AFC West leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs. In what could be the biggest game of the season, the Chargers will take on the Chiefs in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams caught all six of his targets for 61 yards, but failed to find the end zone and finished with a relatively quiet performance. Many thought Williams would explode with Keenan Allen (illness) out of the picture, but Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer were the ones who saw the biggest increase with the absence. Williams hasn’t scored since Week 11 in their 41-37 win over the Steelers, but has put in some decent yardage since then, racking up 110 yards in Week 13. Fantasy managers have been somewhat disappointed, especially as he only brought in about 12 fantasy points in PPR leagues this last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams finished second in targets on the day, but didn’t really catch any deep passes and couldn’t rack up much yardage against the Giants. He’ll look to get back in good form, and should earn a start as a WR2 or flex play especially in PPR leagues as he’ll be sure to see a decent amount of balls thrown his way.