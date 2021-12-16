Jalen Guyton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers won their second straight game with a comfortable 37-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 14. They’ll continue their pursuit of the top spot in the AFC West as they take on the current divisional leaders Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton

Guyton caught all three of his targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Giants. It was a perfect 59-yard pass from Justin Herbert as Guyton found the end zone for the second time this season, and the second straight game. He’s been the beneficiary of a bigger workload as Keenan Allen (COVID-19) is still sidelined, and he’s made the most of it thus far. He’s emerging as a clear deep threat, as his touchdown in Week 13 was another long 44-yard pass from Herbert.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Guyton will look to keep performing well as the Chargers take on the Chiefs in Week 15, and he’ll hope to add another score to his season total. He’s scored at least 17.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues for the last two weeks straight, and should continue to be a threat for opposing defenses especially if Keenan Allen doesn’t make it back for this week. Take the gamble and start Guyton this week in your flex spot if you’ve got him rostered.