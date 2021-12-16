Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to extend their winning streak to three this week as they take on the AFC West division leaders Kansas City Chiefs. Fresh off a solid offensive performance in their 37-21 win over the Giants in Week 14, the Chargers will look to do more of the same against Kansas City, whether Keenan Allen (COVID-19) makes it back to the field or not.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Josh Palmer scored his second touchdown of the season as he caught five of his seven targets for 66 yards. It’s easily his best performance on the year, and his target share went through the roof in the absence of Allen. Palmer and Jalen Guyton both really put in impressive performances with Allen out, and they’ll both look to do the same in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Palmer led the team in targets in Week 14, and will be expected to do so again with increased playing time as long as Keenan Allen is still out for Week 15. If Allen is back, then it’s hard to put much faith in Palmer as he generally only sees a couple targets per game when the Chargers offense is at full strength. Keep an eye on the lineup situation ahead of Thursday’s contest.