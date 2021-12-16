Quarterback Dillon Gabriel transfers to UCLA from Central Florida

Former Central Florida Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel has decided to get closer to home, as the Hawai’i native will now transfer to the UCLA Bruins for the 2022 season.

Gabriel would appear to be the likely starter to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Westwood, who will move on after four years as the starter for the Bruins. In three years in Oviedo, Gabriel finished with some gaudy stats for some accomplished teams in the Group of Five. With 8041 career passing yards in in 26 games, and 70 passing touchdowns against 14 interceptions, he’s one of the more efficient players in the country, and has two years of eligibility remaining for Chip Kelly and his new team.

Gabriel and former Knights starter McKenzie Milton both came from Mililani High School in Honolulu, which has given the school the two most efficient quarterbacks in American Conference history. We’ll see if that translates to the next level in the Pac-12.