Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Are we witnessing the decline of Travis Kelce or is his “down” season just a product of teams learning how to defend Patrick Mahome better? It’s hard to know for sure, but he hasn’t been the automatic No. 1 tight end each week this season. George Kittle and Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski have been better and we’re going to have to start realizing that.

Injury news

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller doesn’t look all that close to returning this week from his knee injury, but hopefully he can start getting some limited practices in sooner than later.

Tyler Higbee, Rams

Higbee missed last week due to COVID-19, but actually had a false positive and has been cleared for this week, while a huge chunk of his teammates actually have COVID-19 right now.

Austin Hooper, Browns

David Njoku was out last week due to COVID-19 and now Hooper has been placed on the list. If Hooper can’t go and Njoku returns, Njoku would have some fantasy appeal.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions

Hockenson is dealing with a hand injury that kept him out last week. He should have a chance to return this week, but he’ll need to get in some practices.