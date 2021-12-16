 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D/ST rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 15 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks towards the sidelines after a third quarter sack against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season! here we will take a look at D/STs and figure out which ones will help you out. First, we’ll look at who the quarterbacks to target in Week 14 were. Derek Carr, Taylor Heinicke, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Tyler Huntley, and the combo of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker all helped their opponents put up double-digit D/ST fantasy points. Who will the main culprits be this week?

Streaming options

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

The Dolphins are coming off their bye and should be ready for the Jets at home. Weirdly enough, they have four huge games out of their last five, but the Jets were the one team they didn’t have a big game against. This week I think that changes with rest and home field advantage.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Banking on the Texans at this point in the season is scary, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are in a free fall. I see no reason not to pick on them.

D/ST rankings for Week 15

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Buffalo Bills vs CAR
2 Miami Dolphins vs NYJ
3 Dallas Cowboys @ NYG
4 Arizona Cardinals @ DET
5 New England Patriots @ IND
6 Cleveland Browns vs LV
7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs NO
8 Minnesota Vikings @ CHI
9 San Francisco 49ers vs ATL
10 Denver Broncos vs CIN
11 Houston Texans @ JAC
12 Philadelphia Eagles vs WAS
13 Kansas City Chiefs @ LAC
14 Tennessee Titans @ PIT
15 Green Bay Packers @ BAL
16 Indianapolis Colts vs NE
17 Washington Football Team @ PHI
18 Cincinnati Bengals @ DEN
19 Los Angeles Rams vs SEA
20 Jacksonville Jaguars vs HOU
21 Los Angeles Chargers vs KC
22 Pittsburgh Steelers vs TEN
23 Seattle Seahawks @ LAR
24 Carolina Panthers @ BUF
25 New York Giants vs DAL
26 Las Vegas Raiders @ CLE
27 Baltimore Ravens vs GB
28 New Orleans Saints @ TB

More From DraftKings Nation