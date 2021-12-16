D/ST rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season! here we will take a look at D/STs and figure out which ones will help you out. First, we’ll look at who the quarterbacks to target in Week 14 were. Derek Carr, Taylor Heinicke, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Tyler Huntley, and the combo of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker all helped their opponents put up double-digit D/ST fantasy points. Who will the main culprits be this week?

Streaming options

The Dolphins are coming off their bye and should be ready for the Jets at home. Weirdly enough, they have four huge games out of their last five, but the Jets were the one team they didn’t have a big game against. This week I think that changes with rest and home field advantage.

Banking on the Texans at this point in the season is scary, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are in a free fall. I see no reason not to pick on them.