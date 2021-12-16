Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday night

We are in Week 15 of the NFL season and if you aren’t concerned with fantasy football playoffs, it is time to try and win some money with a Thursday Night Football DFS Showdown Slate. We have an AFC West divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers to pick players from. Let’s do this.

Injuries

Chargers — RB Austin Ekeler is questionable with an ankle injury.

Captain’s Chair

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs ($12,900)

When Kelce took on the Chargers in Week 3, he dominated catches seven of his 11 targets for 104 yards. The veteran tight end has had back-to-back rough games coming out of the team’s bye week, but this is the matchup he needs to get back on track.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs ($10,500)

CEH also went off when the Chiefs first played the Chargers. He carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Over his last three games since returning from injury, he has seen an uptick in volume and has produced given the opportunity. Look for him to continue his hot streak against Los Angeles.

Value Plays

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers — $7,400

Williams went off when these teams met in Week 3 to the tune of 7 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t quite looked like himself recently, but this could be what it takes to return him to form. The other value plays in this matchup are longshots to even touch the field so you have to pay a little extra for the potential value here.

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs — $4,000

I don’t know if I am the first one to put a kicker in the value slot here, but Butker is worth it. The Chiefs scored 24 points their first time playing the Chargers and Butker kicked a 34-yard field goal and had three extra points. The Chiefs offense has been playing absurdly well as of late and that means Butker is going to be sending through extra points or if the Chargers defense bends and doesn’t break, Butker will be spending his Thursday night drilling field goals. Either way, I think you could do much worse at the backend of your FLEX spots than Butt-kicker.