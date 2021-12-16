Best quarterback streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

With Week 15 of the NFL season beginning on Thursday, it’s a good time to see which signal callers are solid streaming options. We’ve also made it to the fantasy football playoffs, which means mangers will be searching the waiver wire to find that under-the-radar quarterback or wide receiver to push them over the top.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Jets

If you are one of those fantasy managers that has either Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen on your team, you might want to pick up Tagovailoa. The second-year quarterback is only rostered in 38% of ESPN fantasy leagues and has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the New York Jets.

In his last five games, Tagovailoa is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game, which is not bad for a streaming QB. The last time Miami played New York in Week 11, he completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception (17.52 fantasy points). With the Dolphins without their three starting running backs, they’ll need to throw the ball.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Titans

The 38-year-old quarterback has picked up over the last two weeks for the Steelers and is rostered in 18.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues. In Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, he completed 28-of-40 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception (24.82 fantasy points).

It was the second time in four weeks that Roethlisberger threw at least three touchdown passes in a game. In his last five games, the veteran quarterback is averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game. The Titans’ defense is giving up 250.7 passing yards per game, which is ranked 11th in the NFL and the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs (18.6 fantasy points per game).

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Bears

The Vikings did not need Cousins to throw the ball a ton last week against the Steelers as Dalvin Cook ran for over 200 yards. The veteran quarterback completed a season-low 45.2% of his passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions (14.04 fantasy points).

However, that should not deter you from potentially starting Cousins in Week 15. In his last five road starts, Cousins is averaging 20.65 fantasy points per game. Chicago’s defense is giving up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (19.4 fantasy points per game), making this a favorable spot start for the vet.