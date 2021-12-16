Best D/ST streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

Week 15 of the NFL season is here and that brings along the fantasy football playoffs. Defense/special teams continues to be one of the top streaming positions, as managers often play this spot purely on the opponent matchup. With the playoffs here, a strong D/ST play could swing the outcome of your fantasy season.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Cardinals D/ST vs. Lions

The Cardinals just got done getting beat up and down the field but the Rams but they’re still an opportunistic defense. The Lions are not the Rams, and don’t have those types of weapons at their disposal. There’s also the likelihood Kyler Murray plays better, and doesn’t set Detroit up with short fields on bad turnovers. Arizona is a strong play in this spot for Week 15.

Bills D/ST vs. Panthers

The Bills were another unit managers likely benched for Week 14 against the Buccaneers. It’s time to bring Buffalo’s defense back into the lineup against the Panthers, who are a complete mess offensively. Christian McCaffrey is out, so there’s no threat of him dominating the game. Buffalo’s defense has dropped off a bit from the beginning of the year but can still rack up points against a struggling Carolina team.

49ers D/ST vs. Falcons

The 49ers had a few sloppy games defensively, but this defense is starting to pick things back up. A matchup with the Falcons, who have offensive line issues, is enticing. Atlanta is down some skill players as well, so San Francisco’s defense should have a good outing in this contest.

Cowboys D/ST vs. Giants

The Giants are a mess on the injury front, although they could be getting Daniel Jones back for this game. That doesn’t mean New York will suddenly start moving the ball well, especially against an opportunistic Dallas defense coming off a big win over Washington. The Cowboys have the edge in this game defensively and should be able to shut down New York’s offense completely.