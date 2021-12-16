NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, December 16

With only four games on the NBA slate tonight, you’re not really spoiled for choice when only eight teams are in action. Regardless, there are still several staples to pick while you can fill out the rest of your lineup with lower-budget plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns, $4,700

Crowder has had a couple of down games that saw his price tag drop a bit, but the Suns have a favorable matchup at home against the Wizards tonight that should be perfect for a bounce back. Crowder has been seeing at least 30 minutes in the majority of games lately, and he’s been putting up solid fantasy numbers as well. Just a week ago he put up 16 points and nine rebounds, good for 35.25 DKFP against the Celtics. After two tough road games, the Suns are back at home and heavily favored against Washington.

Justin Holiday, Indiana Pacers, $4,200

Holiday has averaged 18.1 fantasy points per game this season, but that jumps up to 21.3 in the 10 home games he’s played. He recently turned in a 28.5 DKFP performance when he played 39 minutes on the road against the Timberwolves. He’s all but guaranteed to go at least 25 minutes in any given game, and with the Pacers set to pounce on the last-place Pistons at home, it’s a perfect chance to throw him in your lineup for what could be a solid performance.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington Wizards, $4,000

Caldwell-Pope has continued to turn in solid fantasy performances, scoring at least 22.75 DKFP in three of his last five contests. The Wizards are on the road tonight against the Suns, but regardless of the results, Caldwell-Pope could put up similar numbers as he’s been relatively consistent through his last 10 games. He’s averaging 21.8 DKFP per game this season, and won’t be a bad addition to your team at a great value.