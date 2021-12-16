Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 16

We have a small four-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Domantas Sabonis over 18.5 points (+100)

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to bounce back tonight against the Detroit Pistons after losing 114-99 on Wednesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks. Sabonis will be one of the key players in tonight’s matchup and should be able to put up some numbers against Detroit’s frontcourt.

This season, Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. The All-Star big man has scored more than 18.5 points in six out of his last 10 games, which includes four out of his last five games. The 25-year-old power forward is averaging 20 points per game on 62.9% shooting from the field in his last 10 games. In the Pacers’ first meeting against the Pistons, Sabonis only had 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-10 FT) and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Bradley Beal over 5.5 assists (+100)

There aren’t a lot of player props to like in the Wizards-Suns game, but we are going to take our chances with Bradley Beal. The Wizards are struggling and need their star player to step up and help them get a win.

Beal has struggled shooting the ball from three-point range this season at 27.1%, however, he’s done a solid job of getting his teammates involved. The 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season and has gone over 5.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games.

