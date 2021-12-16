Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nets on Thursday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound from Wednesday’s loss to the Miami Heat when they play on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

It is the second time this season that these two squads are playing each other. In their first meeting back on Oct. 22, the Nets defeated the Sixers 114-109 in Philly. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1

The Sixers have lost two straight and three out of their last four games, which includes a five-point defeat to the Heat. Philly once again got outplayed by their opponent, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Philadelphia’s offense is struggling as they are averaging 102.8 points per game in their last 10 games.

The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games and 6-4 ATS when they are the road underdog. Additionally, they are 1-2 ATS when they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Nets are shorthanded as they have seven players in health and safety protocols. However, that does not concern the oddsmakers as they are one-point favorites at home.

Brooklyn has won three straight games, which included a 131-129 overtime win against the Raptors. The Nets are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at Barclays Center and 3-10-1 ATS when they are the home favorite this season. The logical play would be to pick the Sixers, but they can’t get out of their way and generate enough offense. Take the Nets at home.

Over/Under: Under 216

The Sixers have been held to under 100 points in three out of their last four games. As for the Nets, they are averaging 108 points per game in their last five games. The point total has gone under in five of Brooklyn’s last seven games, while the total has gone under in 10 of Philly’s last 15 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.