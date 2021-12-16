Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Suns on Thursday

The Phoenix Suns (22-5) will play host to the Washington Wizards (15-14) on Thursday night at Footprint Center. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Wizards are coming off their second straight loss with a 119-105 result against the Sacramento Kings last night despite Bradley Beal dropping 30 points. The Suns, still without Devin Booker (hamstring), grabbed a bounce back OT win over the Trail Blazers on the road, 111-107 on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by eight points at home, priced at -365 on the moneyline. The Wizards are at +280 and the point total is set at 213.5.

Wizards vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8 (-110)

Even though Devin Booker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since November 30th, the Suns have still been playing solid ball. They’ve gone 4-2 in the six games since their All-Star guard has been absent, losing to only the Warriors and the Clippers in that stretch. Tonight should be no exception, as the Wizards are in somewhat of a slump, losing seven of their last 10 games. Washington is 7-10 on the road this year, and 4-12-1 ATS away from home as well. Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul have done a good job at filling the void left by Booker, as Ayton just turned in a double-double with 28 points and 13 rebounds against the Blazers on Tuesday. Take Phoenix to win and cover at home against a struggling Washington side.

Over/Under: Under 213.5 (-110)

While the total may seem a little low, Phoenix has gone under in four of their last five games overall, while the Wizards have gone under in seven of their last eight games against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix has one of the best defenses in the league while Washington is near the bottom, and without Booker the Suns haven’t been running up the score too much against their opponents. Expect the Suns to slow the pace and hold the game to a lower score, regardless of the result.

