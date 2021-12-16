NFL Survivor pool, Week 15: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is coming down the home stretch and Week 15 could bring the first playoff teams. Arizona and others are in a strong position to lock up a playoff berth, and several teams will have divisional clinching scenarios as well.

As we head into the weekend, it’s time once again for some NFL Survivor pool advice. Most pools are likely completed at this point, but there are probably a few folks still out there.

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Last week, the Broncos over the Lions and the Chargers over the Giants were our two safe and value picks. Denver and LA both won handily.

Safest picks

Cardinals over Lions

Arizona faces the Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks the final three weeks, so this also offers some value. It is a road game, but if you haven’t used the Cardinals yet, now’s the time.

Best value picks

Dolphins over Jets

Cardinals over Lions

Miami is on a roll and worth a look even in this divisional game. Winning two games against a divisional opponent isn’t easy, but the Jets stink.

Trap pick

Cowboys over Giants

While I’m inclined to jump on Miami over one New Jersey squad, I’m less inclined with Dallas over the other Jersey squad. The Cowboys probably win this one, but after struggling with Washington and nearly blowing a 24-0 lead, I’d stay away.