Chiefs vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 15 NFL season

After some early season fretting, the Kansas City Chiefs have now won six games in a row. They lead the AFC West, and are in contention for the top spot in the AFC playoff seeding. However, the divisional race and the entire AFC postseason standings could be thrown into chaos on Thursday night when the Chiefs travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

A win could put the Chargers on top of the AFC West. Heck, it might even, finally, put a rest to the various narratives about that team being snakebit. But first, they’ll have to win. They have done it before, this season. Back in Week 3, the Chargers knocked off the Chiefs, 30-24, and this would be their first sweep since 2013. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Chargers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 15 odds

Spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Chargers +3

The safe bet here is the Chiefs, but despite their six wins, there’s nothing about Kansas City that screams dominance right now. Precedent is certainly against the Chargers here too; they’ve failed to cover in four of their last five against AFC teams. But this is the best chance the Chargers might have to flip the script. You know they’ll be up for this game.

Over/under: Over 52

Four of the Chargers’ last five home games have hit the over, and given what these two offenses are capable of, it’s reasonable to expect the over here too. Remarkably, both of these teams are scoring an average of 27 points per game.

Preferred player prop: Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (+110)

Here’s a stat for you: Kelce has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Chiefs’ last four games in the state of California. Moreover, the Chargers have given up nine touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

