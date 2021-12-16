J.D. McKissic did not practice Thursday for Week 15

Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion. McKissic also missed practice on Wednesday, so things aren’t trending well for him to play in Week 15 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. McKissic will need to clear concussion protocols in order to play.

Fantasy football implications

If McKissic is sidelined, we could see Jaret Patterson take some more snaps as a backup to Antonio Gibson. Washington is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and multiple wideouts are on the injury report, including Terry McLaurin (concussion), Cam Sims (protocols) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring). Sims is already out for Week 15. McLaurin was limited on Thursday, so he should be OK. With limited options on offense, expect Gibson to get a ton of work against Philly.