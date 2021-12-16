Austin Ekeler is active for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 15 inactives and Austin Ekeler is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ekeler was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week after reportedly aggravating the injury in Week 14 in a win over the Giants.

With two limited sessions, Ekeler was always likely to suit up even if he wasn’t 100 percent. Throw in the fact that this is a high-stakes division contest against a rival and the running back probably was willing to fight through any pain to play. Ekeler did well in the first matchup, accounting for 107 total yards and a touchdown in the win. Fantasy managers can feel good starting Ekeler in their lineups as the playoffs begin. The Chargers running back has been one of the top players in fantasy football this season and should be able to keep his production going, even against a much-improved Kansas City defense.