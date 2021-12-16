 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 15 fantasy football

Austin Ekeler is on the Chargers final injury report for Week 15. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball for a first down during the second quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers declared running back Austin Ekeler to be questionable for their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The good news here is that Ekeler was able to practice on a limited basis on both Tuesday and Wednesday, after sitting out on Monday. However, head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that whether or not Ekeler suits up for this one would be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Austin Ekeler (ankle)

Ekeler is dealing with the ankle injury he suffered last week against the New York Giants. He left the game early, after rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and catching two passes for 17 yards. He’s been an important part of the Chargers offense lately, scoring a touchdown in each of their last five games. He’s even scored the first touchdown of the game in three of Los Angeles’ last four home games.

If Ekeler can’t play, the Chargers would most likely turn to a committee of Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson.

