Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Rockets on Thursday

The New York Knicks will try to get back into the win column tonight when they travel down to the Lone Star state to play the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. The last time that these two teams played each other, the Knicks defeated the Rockets 106-99 on Nov. 20. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

In terms of the injury report for tonight’s game, R.J. Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, and Kevin Knox are all out due to health and safety protocol. Kevin Porter Jr. and Danuel House will remain out for Houston.

Knicks vs. Rockets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -5

The Knicks need a get right game after suffering their fourth-straight loss on Tuesday night to the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. In their last five games, New York is only averaging 100.6 points. But on the defensive end, the Knicks are giving up 107.6 points per game in their last five games.

Nevertheless, the Knicks should be able to snap their losing skid tonight against a Rockets’ squad that got blown out by 35 points Wednesday night. New York is 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games, but 2-5 straight up in their last seven road games. Their lone two road wins were against the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks.

As for Houston, they went 1-2 on their quick three game road trip. But they are going back to the Toyota Center where they’ve won six out of their last seven games. The Rockets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 5-4 ATS when they are the home underdog. I could see Houston keeping it close at various points. But how much will they have left in tank on the second night of a back-to-back?

Over/Under: Under 214

When these two teams played at the Garden last month, the total points scored were 205. The total has gone under in 12 of the Knicks’ last 18 games while the total has gone over in six of the Rockets’ last eight games. Houston’s over record is 13-15 and the Knicks’ record is 12-16. If the Knicks’ defense can get themselves together, then this under should hit.

