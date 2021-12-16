Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Pacers on Thursday

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) will travel to take on the Indiana Pacers (12-18) on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Pistons, with the worst record in the league, are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak after losing to the Nets 116-104 on Sunday. The Pacers have lost two straight, after losing to both the Warriors and the Bucks this week, and will look to bounce back against the lowly Pistons.

Detroit will be without Kelly Olynyk (MCL sprain) and Jerami Grant (thumb), who are both out with long-term injuries. Indiana will be missing Torrey Craig with a non-COVID illness, while T.J. Warren (foot), who hasn’t played in almost a year, looks to be nearing a return as he was seen practicing with the team on Sunday.

Pistons vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -10.5 (-110)

Even with a huge margin like this, the Pacers shouldn’t have any trouble winning this game by double digits and covering the spread. The Pistons are in a tailspin right now, being easily handled by every opponent that comes their way. Through their last 10 games, they’ve lost seven of those by at least 11 points, while just three of them were single digit losses. Detroit has the second-worst offense in the league, averaging just 99.7 points per game this season, while allowing 109.4 points per game from their opponents. On the Pacers side, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis both lead the way in scoring, while Sabonis has also been a monster on the glass averaging 11.9 rebounds per game. Expect the Pacers to walk all over the Pistons and win by at least 11.

Over/Under: Over 210 (-110)

Indiana’s games have gone over the total in seven of their last nine games at home, and in six of their last seven against Eastern Conference opponents. The Pistons may come in with a lower score, if they even hit triple digits, but expect the Pacers to win comfortably and push the total over 210 at home tonight.

