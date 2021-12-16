Urban Meyer firing moves Jaguars-Texans odds in Jacksonville’s favor

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer eaaaaarly Thursday morning, and oddsmakers think it will give the team a boost. The Jaguars face the Houston Texans in Week 15, and the DraftKings Sportsbook line has moved in their favor since the overnight firing.

A week ago, the Jaguars opened as a 3.5-point favorite. The line was pulled last Sunday when Week 14’s main slate started. When the line re-opened Sunday evening, Jacksonville was a three-point favorite. As of 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning, the line had moved to four points. A lot of the betting is still to come, and if people buy in the narrative that the Jaguars can improve this season without Meyer, this line could very well move a half point or full point further.

Darrell Bevell takes over as the team’s interim head coach. Regardless of his play-calling acumen, there is the chance of a short term morale boost. It’s hard to imagine anybody actually enjoying their time playing for Meyer in Jacksonville, so maybe we see the Jaguars offer up a Varsity Blues type performance after Bud Kilmer got kicked to the curb.